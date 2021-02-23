The much-awaited gangster drama Mumbai Saga, featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, will be releasing in cinema halls on March 19, 2021, the makers confirmed on Tuesday. The Sanjay Gupta directorial is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films), and Sangeeta Ahir. It also stars Kajal Agarwal, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

It was Gupta who wanted the movie to have a theatrical release. He is also the film's writer. "I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn," his statement read. He also assured that the movie's story is unique.

The film, which is set in the 1980s-90s, traces the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai and everything that contributed toward it. Abraham would be seen as Ganpat Ram Bhonsle, a Mumbai gangster, while Hashmi plays a cop. The film was to release in June 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A fresh teaser will be out tomorrow.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also hailed the theatrical release. He was quoted as saying, "It's time we go back to the big-screen experience. And nothing better than a grand-canvas film like Mumbai Saga, with a story that belongs to every citizen of this country." "We've decided to unveil this venture where it truly belongs - at a theater near you," he added.

Interestingly, both Abraham and Hashmi have been a part of gangster dramas. Abraham and Gupta had teamed up for Shootout at Wadala (2013). The film had Abraham play the role of feared gangster Manya Surve. Meanwhile, Hashmi's most notable performance as a gangster remains in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, where he played Shoaib Khan, a character loosely based on D-Company's Dawood Ibrahim.

