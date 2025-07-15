Jaishankar meets Xi Jinping, briefs him on India-China bilateral ties 

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday. This was Jaishankar's first visit to China in three years and came amid improving relations between the two countries after years of border tensions. The meeting was part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting, where he also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Diplomatic gestures Jaishankar conveys greetings from president, PM Jaishankar also shared a photo from the meeting on X, saying he spoke with Jinping about the growth of India-China bilateral relations and conveyed President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to him. "Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties," he wrote on X, sharing a photo of his handshake with Xi.

Bilateral progress India, China made good progress in normalizing relations: Jaishankar During his meeting with Wang on Monday, Jaishankar said that India and China had made "good progress" in normalizing relations over the past nine months. He attributed this to resolving friction along the border and maintaining peace. "This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations," he said, stressing on addressing other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation.

Constructive relations Differences should not become disputes: Jaishankar to Wang Yi Jaishankar stressed that differences should not become disputes and competition should never become conflict. He said stable and constructive ties between India and China are beneficial for both nations as well as the world. "This is best done by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," he added.

Trade concerns Jaishankar raises concerns about China's export controls Jaishankar also raised concerns about China's export controls that could impact India's domestic manufacturing. He urged Beijing to avoid "restrictive trade measures and roadblocks" and advocated improving people-to-people ties through easing travel and resuming direct flights. "Measures toward normalizing our people-to-people exchanges can certainly foster mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.