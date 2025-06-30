IAF lost jets to Pakistan due to political constraints: Official  

India's Defense Attaché to Indonesia , Navy Captain Shiv Kumar, has alleged that the Indian Air Force (IAF) suffered losses during "Operation Sindoor" on May 7. Speaking at a seminar in Indonesia earlier this month, Kumar said that political constraints prevented targeting military establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "I may not agree...that we lost so many aircraft, but I do agree we did lose some aircraft," he said.

Signal 'An act of political signaling' In his presentation, Captain Kumar described India's strikes on 7 May, targeting nine terror training camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as an act of "political signaling." He added that the "only constraint the government gave....was not to target anything but the terror camps, no military installations." "There was an issue of SEAD and DEAD [Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses] which was not taken earlier because of the constraints given by the political leadership."

Official acknowledgment Pakistan claims to have shot down 6 Indian fighters Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had earlier confirmed initial IAF losses during "Operation Sindoor" but did not disclose the exact number. Pakistan claims to have shot down six Indian fighters, including three Rafales, on the same day—a claim dismissed by CDS Chauhan as "absolutely incorrect." The government is yet to quantify these losses officially.

Rectification 'Change in tactics' Captain Kumar said, "After the loss, we changed our tactics, and we went for the military installations (and radar sites). "So, we first achieved suppression of enemy air defenses, and then that's why all our attacks could easily go through using BrahMos missiles (on May 10)," he added. "Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 7 to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. It came after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Political backlash Congress raises questions on government's handling of Operation Sindoor Captain Kumar's comments have reignited criticism from the Congress party over the government's handling of Operation Sindoor. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not called an all-party meeting on this issue. Echoing similar sentiments, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera slammed the government's transparency regarding "Operation Sindoor," saying it was left to CDS General Chauhan to first admit IAF losses during a Bloomberg TV interview.