IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for multiple states till July 5 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country over the next few days. This comes as the southwest monsoon has covered all parts of India nine days ahead of its normal schedule. The monsoon's advance was completed recently, covering Rajasthan , West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.

Regional impact East, Central India Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh till July 5. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are likely to accompany these rains. According to IMD, similar conditions will likely prevail over Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha on Monday.

Weather forecast Orange alert for Himachal and Uttarakhand For Himachal, the IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas on Monday, and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 5. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on July 1 and 2. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also likely to witness very heavy rainfall on select days during this period.

Weather update West and Northeast India West India is also likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat state for the next seven days. Northeast India will continue to see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between July 2-5.