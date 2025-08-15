BSNL's 4G services now available in Delhi
What's the story
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has initiated the launch of its 4G mobile services in Delhi. The new service will be available through a partner's network access arrangement, providing immediate coverage for new customers in the national capital. New BSNL customers in Delhi can now access 4G for voice and high-speed data.
Service details
What is BSNL's 4G-as-a-service model?
BSNL's 4G-as-a-service model is designed to provide voice and high-speed data services on compatible devices. The company said in a statement, "The Delhi soft launch is delivered as a 4G-as-a-service through a partner's network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices, with BSNL SIMs." This strategy complements BSNL's nationwide rollout of its indigenous 4G network.
Expansion
The company had launched its 4G services last year
BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi said, "We're using the 4G-as-a-service model to ensure citywide coverage immediately, while building parallelly our own indigenous network." The company had launched its 4G services last year with an investment of ₹25,000 crore. It has since installed over 1 lakh mobile towers for these services.