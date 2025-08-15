The service will be available through a partner's network

BSNL's 4G services now available in Delhi

By Mudit Dube 03:10 pm Aug 15, 202503:10 pm

What's the story

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has initiated the launch of its 4G mobile services in Delhi. The new service will be available through a partner's network access arrangement, providing immediate coverage for new customers in the national capital. New BSNL customers in Delhi can now access 4G for voice and high-speed data.