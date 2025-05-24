Gujarat man arrested for sharing BSF, IAF information to Pakistan
What's the story
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kachchh, on charges of espionage.
Gohil is accused of sharing sensitive information about the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The ATS had summoned him for preliminary questioning on May 1 after receiving inputs about his activities.
Interrogation disclosure
Gohil's contact with Pakistani agent revealed during interrogation
During the interrogation, Gohil disclosed that he had been in touch with a woman named Aditi Bharadwaj on WhatsApp between June and July 2023.
He later discovered she was a Pakistani agent who asked him to share photos and videos of BSF and IAF sites, particularly those under construction or newly built.
Gohil complied with her requests by sending these media files through WhatsApp.
Espionage operation
Gohil's SIM card purchase and payment details
In early 2025, Gohil bought a SIM card using his Aadhaar details and activated WhatsApp for Bharadwaj with an OTP.
This number was used for all communications and file sharing with the woman in question.
He also received ₹40,000 in cash from an unidentified person as part of this espionage operation.
Investigation update
WhatsApp accounts operated from Pakistan, confirms ATS
ATS SP K Siddharth confirmed that the WhatsApp accounts linked to Bharadwaj were being operated from Pakistan.
Gohil's phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.
A case has been registered against him and Bharadwaj under Sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
This arrest is part of a larger ATS operation targeting anti-national elements with suspected links to Pakistan.
Espionage crackdown
Nationwide crackdown on espionage activities post-Pahalgam terror attack
The arrest of Gohil comes after a nationwide crackdown on espionage activities following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Eleven people have been arrested across three states, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, for spying for Pakistan.
Among them is Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger from Haryana who was arrested on suspicion of leaking sensitive information.