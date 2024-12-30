Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Kangana Ranaut recently praised the beauty and hard work of Himachali women on social media.

Kangana Ranaut says Himachali women deserve more hype

Kangana praises Himachali women, says they're 'better looking' than Preity-Yami

By Tanvi Gupta 11:19 am Dec 30, 202411:19 am

What's the story Actor and Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut, recently took to her Instagram to showcase the beauty and hard work of women from her home state, Himachal Pradesh. She posted pictures of herself with fellow actors Preity Zinta, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Pratibha Ranta—all from HP—and said many women in HP are "equally or better looking" than them. "I feel they can definitely do with some hype," she added.

Tribute

Ranaut's tribute to hardworking Himachali women

Ranaut further emphasized the hard work of these women, saying, "When I go to Himachal and see our women equally or better looking than us work tirelessly in the fields no insta no reels raising cattle and making the ends meet." She used hashtags like #himachaligenes and #himachaliwomen to drive home her point. This post is a part of Ranaut's continued efforts to use her platform for social commentary and advocacy.

Industry insights

Ranaut's stance on Hollywood and the Indian film industry

Apart from her tribute to Himachali women, Ranaut has also been vocal about the issues plaguing Hollywood and the Indian film industry. She recently came out in support of actor Blake Lively in her sexual harassment case against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Drawing parallels between both industries, she pointed out the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry as a cause for concern.

Career update

Meanwhile, Ranaut's film 'Emergency' set for 2025 release

On the work front, Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film Emergency. The political drama—which she has written, directed, and co-produced—encountered initial obstacles due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following a legal battle, it has now been cleared for release on January 17, 2025. The film delves into the emergency period imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.