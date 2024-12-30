Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian film 'Seed of the Sacred Fig', acclaimed globally and shot secretly in Iran, faces censorship by CBFC, including the removal of a hijab-burning scene.

The decision, seen as a compromise on artistic integrity, is feared to dilute the film's rebellious spirit.

Other changes include smoking disclaimers, subtitle alterations, and scene modifications, with the release date yet to be announced.

CBFC asked to censor hijab-burning scenes

CBFC censors hijab-burning scene in 'Seed of the Sacred Fig'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:16 am Dec 30, 202411:16 am

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently demanded edits for Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof's political thriller, The Seed of the Sacred Fig. While some changes were standard procedures like disclaimers about smoking and subtitle additions, one particular demand has stirred controversy. The CBFC has removed scenes depicting hijab-burning, an act symbolizing resistance in Iran's 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement.

Insider's perspective

'The removal of the scenes is disappointing'

An insider close to the Indian distribution team was disappointed with CBFC's decision. They told Mid-Day, "We anticipated little resistance because the scenes must be viewed in the right context." "Those moments are central to the story, symbolizing the spirit of rebellion that the film seeks to highlight. Given the current climate, CBFC was cautious about potential backlash but cutting these scenes will feel like a compromise on artistic integrity."

Production hurdles

'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' faced challenges during production

Shot secretly in Iran, The Seed of the Sacred Fig has received international acclaim, winning awards at Cannes and other major film festivals. Producer Jean-Christophe Simon opened up about the challenges they faced during production, with Screen Daily. "Shooting felt like a thriller. There were moments when crew members had to pretend that they were working on an entirely different film, just to evade authorities," he revealed. Rasoulof fled Iran, evading an eight-year prison sentence linked to the film.

Censorship impact

Censorship demands seen as 'ironic' and potentially diluting

While some see the CBFC's decision as a pragmatic step, others worried it could dilute the film's impact. A team member associated with post-production called it "ironic." "The story is about a judge navigating a system of control; yet the film itself faces censorship at every turn," they said. Other changes include standard smoking disclaimers throughout the film, deletion of certain words from English subtitles, and changes to nearly two minutes of scenes. Its release date isn't out yet.