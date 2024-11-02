Summarize Simplifying... In short Israel is investing over $500 million in a new defense system, the 'Iron Beam', which uses laser technology to destroy targets like drones.

Israel is facing rising tensions with Iran

What's Israel's 'Iron Beam,' new defense system that shoots laser

What's the story Israel is gearing up to deploy its "Iron Beam" laser defense system within a year, marking a major upgrade in its military capabilities. The system, developed in partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems, will be used to neutralize threats from missiles, drones, rockets, and mortars using high-power lasers. The development comes amid rising tensions with Iran and its regional allies.

'Iron Beam' marks new era in warfare: Israel's defense ministry

To expedite the production of the Iron Beam, the Israeli government has signed contracts worth over $500 million with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems. Eyal Zamir, director general of Israel's defense ministry, called this "the beginning of a new era in warfare." The ground-based laser system is expected to be operational in a year's time.

'Iron Beam' offers cost-effective alternative to missile interception

First unveiled as a prototype in 2021, Israel has been working to make the Iron Beam fully operational since then. The system uses a high-power laser to heat and destroy targets by focusing on vulnerable areas like engines or warheads. This laser technology offers a cost-effective alternative to conventional missile interception methods, with each interception likely to cost just $2.

'Iron Beam' effective against drones, faces weather-related challenges

The Iron Beam is especially useful against drones, which have posed a challenge for Israel's current defense systems such as the Iron Dome. Drones are small and have low radar signatures, making them hard to detect and intercept. According to experts, one of the Iron Beam's disadvantages is that it would not perform well in bad weather conditions. Rain or haze reduces the laser's ability to reach its target. They added that it will need lots of power to operate.