Summarize Simplifying... In short India has expressed concern over the escalating security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border, following an Israeli attack on a UN base in Lebanon, where 600 Indian soldiers are stationed.

The attack, which Lebanon and other global powers have condemned, targeted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)'s base and a Sri Lankan battalion's base, potentially violating international humanitarian law.

This incident adds to the ongoing border tensions, despite the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 1701 aimed at improving security in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident injured two UN personnel

India's concern over Israeli attack on UN base in Lebanon

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:11 pm Oct 11, 202405:11 pm

What's the story India has expressed its concern over the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line, after Israeli fire on a United Nations peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon. The incident injured two UN personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed the need for respecting the inviolability of UN premises and ensuring safety measures for peacekeepers.

Official statement

MEA calls for respect of UN premises

The MEA said, "We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely." The ministry emphasized that "Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate." Notably, 600 Indian soldiers are deployed as part of a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, along a 120-km stretch called the Blue Line on Israel-Lebanon border.

International condemnation

Lebanon condemns Israeli 'targeting' of UN peacekeeper bases

Lebanon's foreign ministry condemned what it called an Israeli "targeting" of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)'s main base in Ras Naqura and a Sri Lankan battalion's base. State media reported that Israeli artillery struck a UNIFIL watchtower and the command center's main entrance in Ras Naqura, damaging them. An Israeli Merkava tank reportedly targeted another UN tower along the main road between Tyre and Naqura.

International response

Global powers react to Israeli attack on UN peacekeeper bases

China condemned the attack and called for an investigation, adding that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute violations of international humanitarian law. Italy suggested such actions "could constitute war crimes," while the United States expressed deep concern. The incident comes amid heightened tensions following the assassination of former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and reports of Israel using land-based weaponry in this region, increasing risks for troops stationed there.

Border tensions

Persistent border violations despite UNSC Resolution 1701

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed Resolution 1701 in 2006 to end a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah and improve security along the Israel-Lebanon border. However, violations have continued with Israel accusing Hezbollah of maintaining a military presence and using an environmental organization for espionage. Lebanon has reported incursions by Israeli jets and naval ships, indicating that the resolution's terms are yet to be fully enforced.