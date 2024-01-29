UN agency

What is UNRWA?

UNRWA has played a crucial role in providing humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinian refugees across West Asia since 1948. It is also providing food, water, and shelter in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. It was established after the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. UNRWA runs schools, health clinics, infrastructure projects, and aid programs in refugee camps in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. The agency employs about 13,000 people in Gaza alone.

Allegations

Israel's accusations against UNRWA

Israel has long accused UNRWA of collaborating with Hamas. It has alleged that the agency diverts aid meant for civilians and uses UN facilities for military purposes. Recently, the Jewish nation alleged that 12 employees of UNRWA took part in the October 7, 2023 attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis and resulted in nearly 250 hostages. Following which at least nine countries halted their aid to the UN agency.

UN's response

UNRWA denies claims of connections to Hamas

UNRWA denied any connections to Hamas or other terror groups. The agency stated it would investigate the allegations. It also launched an external review to determine the accuracy of the accusations and their motivations. UNRWA also condemned the October 7 attack and called for the release of all hostages. Separately, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said all accused employees would be held accountable. He also appealed for the restoration of funding as 87% of the population relies on UNRWA services.

Impact

Funding cuts to hit aid to Gaza

The nine donor countries, which suspended the funding, provide for over half of UNRWA's estimated annual budget of $1.1 billion, say reports. The US, the first country to cut funding, is the largest donor to UNRWA. It provided the agency with $340 million (Rs. 2,826 crore) in 2022. Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Hussein al-Sheikh said in a social media post that the funding pause is coming at a bad time — as Israel engaged in "continuing aggression..."

UNRWA official's statement

Agency's 'humanitarian operation collapsing'

It remains unclear when or how the suspension of aid will impact the agency's daily operations. Norway and Ireland have confirmed their commitment to continue funding UNRWA, while other donors are yet to finalize their decisions. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has expressed shock over the development. He said the agency's "humanitarian operation is collapsing".

Conflict

150 UNWRA employees killed in Israel-Hamas war

In the wake of the October 7, 2023 offensive by the Palestinian terror group Hamas, Israel launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 26,000 Palestinians so far. The strikes by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have also killed 150 UNWRA employees. This marks the highest number of casualties the UN has suffered in a single conflict. The war also puts over 30% of Palestinians into starvation, UN officials said.