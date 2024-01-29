Details

Parachute malfunction

According to reports, Odinson snuck into the building and went upstairs to perform the base jump while a friend filmed from below. His parachute malfunctioned, and he crash landed. Lt Kamolporn Nadee, Deputy Inspector of Investigations at Bang Lamung district police station, said: "The parachute that he used to jump malfunctioned and was not centered as expected." Forensic officers are now examining the parachute as part of their investigation.

Background

Odinson had jumped from the same building several times before

Known for his sky photography under the name Nathy's Sky Photography, Odinson was an experienced parachutist who had jumped from the same building several times before. He also ran a sky photography business and took clients on private sky drives. Police in Pattaya said that they were were alerted about the accident at 7:30pm on Sunday.

Extreme sports

What is base jumping?

Base jumping is the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects, using a parachute to descend safely to the ground. It is an extremely dangerous sport, giving jumpers only seconds to deploy their parachutes before impact. After the base jumper's death, the British Embassy in Bangkok was informed of the incident. A Foreign Office spokesperson said they are supporting Odinson's family in the United Kingdom.