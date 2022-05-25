Lifestyle

5 foreign destinations to visit from India on a budget

If you're wondering where to travel next on a budget and want to get your passport stamped this time, think beyond Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. Of course, these are cheap for Indians to travel, but there are other options as well. Several countries in Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe can be traveled to in a budget-friendly way.

#1 Indonesia

Indonesia is the world's largest island country, home to untouched marine life, and corals. You can go diving at beaches and make your dreams of underwater activities come true without burning a hole in your pocket. Other than fabulous beaches, Indonesia has rock formations, safari rides, and temples. Do not restrict your visit to Bali, as this country has a lot more to offer.

#2 Laos and Cambodia

People usually club three countries, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, together for a package tour. You will get to see numerous natural wonders, pristine beaches, majestic hills, ancient temples, and much more on this trip. The specialty of Laos and Cambodia is their low currency exchange rate. Re. 1 equals KHR 54.35 (Cambodian Riel) and LAK 161.62 (Laotian Kip). So splurge like a king!

#3 Myanmar

Fewer tourists visit Myanmar due to political unrest, but this country has vast tourism potential. If you visit Myanmar, you will surely be swept away by its natural beauty. Myanmar is home to rare archaeological findings from the Neolithic period. They also have many temples of immense religious importance to Buddhists. The lush green forests and fauna of the region will have you captivated.

#4 Philippines

The land of exotic islands, The Philippines is home to many wonderful beaches and coral reefs. This popular tourist destination offers plenty of options to tourists linked to nature, wildlife, adventure, entertainment and nightlife. The Philippines has incredible diving sites and underground rivers. The festivities and unique dishes there will naturally bring a smile to your face and make sure your stay is alluring.

#5 Vietnam

Vietnam is home to the largest cave in Asia, Halong Bay, islands, forests, religious places, and more. The Marble Mountains and green paddy fields will have your lips curved in a smile as soon as you see them. Vietnam is also known for its wide variety of tasty street food. You can unleash the bargainer in you while shopping from the floating markets here.