Newcastle United held 0-0 by 10-man Aston Villa: Key stats

Newcastle United faced a disappointing 0-0 draw in their Premier League 2025-26 opener against Aston Villa , even with the latter playing with 10 men for the last quarter of the match. The game took place at Villa Park and saw Newcastle dominate in terms of creating chances but fail to convert their opportunities into goals. The absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who was not included in the match-day squad due to ongoing transfer talks, was sorely felt by Newcastle.

Match highlights Newcastle fail to score against Villa Despite dominating the first half with an expected goals value of 1.16 xG, Newcastle failed to score. Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga both had their attempts denied by Villa's new goalkeeper Marco Bizot. After Ezri Konsa was sent off for pulling down Gordon in the 66th minute, Aston Villa defended valiantly with a man down for the final quarter of the game to secure a point against Newcastle United.

Team tactics Winger Will Osula brought on in dying minutes Newcastle, still trying to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford, played three wingers across their frontline. Will Osula, the only recognized central striker in their squad, was brought on in the 90th minute. Meanwhile, Aston Villa's fans expressed frustration at the Premier League for rules limiting their squad depth this summer. The club has been restricted to signing backups like Evann Guessand and Marco Bizot due to financial constraints.

Game dynamics First half recap Despite Isak's absence, Newcastle showed pace across their frontline. Anthony Gordon, who was playing down the middle, missed a header from Harvey Barnes's cross. Aston Villa defended deeply and struggled to match Newcastle's intensity in the first half. Nick Pope didn't have a shot to save in this period as Villa's expected goals at half-time was precisely zero.

Match turning point Konsa sees red for pulling down Gordon Aston Villa started the second half on a high note with Boubacar Kamara heading straight at Pope from John McGinn's cross. However, after Pope saved from Watkins, Elanga received the ball between his own 18-yard line and halfway. Gordon timed his run perfectly but was impeded by Konsa who pulled him down to prevent a clear run on goal, resulting in an easy decision for Craig Pawson to show a red card.

Information Here are the match stats The Magpies managed 16 attempts with three shots on target. Hosts Villa had three shots on target from three attempts. Villa's expected goals read 0.13 to 1.47 of Newcastle's. Villa had 14 touches in the opposition box with Newcastle managing 33. The Magpies had 59% ball possession.

Do you know? No Isak, no joy for Newcastle As per Opta, Newcastle have failed to win any of their last 6 Premier League games without Alexander Isak (D4 L2). They have failed to score in each of their last 4 games without the striker.