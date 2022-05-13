Lifestyle

Top 5 international island destinations

Written by Sneha Das May 13, 2022

Planning to escape to an exotic and dreamy island destination this summer? Then you have landed on the right page. Blue waters, dreamy landscapes, heart-pumping adventures, rustling palms, sun-kissed beaches, and fascinating history and culture are what every traveler fantasizes about. It's the perfect ambiance for relaxing and rejuvenating during hot humid days. Check out these five stunning international island destinations.

#1 Seychelles

Located off the east coast of Africa, Seychelles is comprised of 115 granite and coral islands and has a total population of fewer than 100,000 people. The archipelago has a lot of attractions for tourists, including white sand beaches, UNESCO-listed jungles, and beautiful coral reefs. Once used as a pirate hideout, Seychelles is the perfect place to enjoy water sports like diving.

#2 Maldives

The Maldives is one of the best tropical island destinations in the world. It consists of a chain of 26 atolls and over 1,000 ravishing islands in the Indian Ocean. Known as the world's lowest-lying nation, the bright aquamarine waters on the stunning white shores add to the beauty of the place. It is also the perfect place to enjoy snorkeling, diving, and surfing.

#3 Ko Lipe

Ko Lipe is another exotic island destination that must be on your bucket list. Located in southern Thailand, you can easily walk from one end of an island to the other in less than an hour. The island has very few roads and a population of less than 1,000 local residents. November-March is the best time to visit this stunning location.

#4 Bali

Located in Indonesia, Bali is the perfect place for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and party freaks. It has some stunning beaches and volcanic landscapes. Bali houses around 10,000 temples that reflect the rich history and culture of the place. Popular for its Yogi culture, you can try various adventure sports here like sunbathing, swimming, and surfing while enjoying the exotic and local food.

#5 Fiji

Located in the South Pacific, Fiji has around 322 islands and is the perfect place to indulge in fishing, diving, snorkeling, whitewater rafting, skydiving, whale watching, and helicopter rides. The waters here house over 1,500 marine life species which makes it perfect for diving and snorkeling. Fiji also has luxury spas and wellness centers where you can enjoy four-hand massages and other local treatments.