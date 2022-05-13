Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Lahaul this summer

Indulge in a series of unique experiences in Lahaul. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh is one of the most picturesque valleys in India. Besides admiring the striking scenery, you can also indulge in a host of unconventional activities like fossil hunting, and sending a letter from the world's highest post office. If you are planning a visit to this extraordinary valley this summer, here's all you need to know.

Accessibility How to reach Lahaul

Lahaul valley is only 33 km from Manali along the Manali-Leh highway. The Atal tunnel connects Manali and Lahaul. There are daily bus services from New Delhi to Manali. HRTC plies buses on Kullu - Manali - Rohtang Pass - Kunzum Pass - Kaza route. Bhuntar Airport is over 200 km away. The nearest railheads are Jogindernagar and Shimla.

Weather Summer weather in Lahaul

April to July is the best time to visit this region. It is pretty cold even during summer, the maximum temperature being 15 degree Celsius. Days are warmer but nights are pretty cold. Do carry enough woolens to survive comfortably. The good news is there are almost no chances of rainfall during this time, so your plans won't be spoiled by impulsive rain gods!

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

Lahaul is home to several monasteries like the Key monastery, Tabo monastery, and Dhanker monastery. Kaza, in Spiti valley, has crystal clear streams and green meadows and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding majestic Himalayas. Pin Valley National Park, situated in the cold desert, preserves and protects the unique species of flora and fauna of the region like snow leopard, and ibex.

Hostels, homestays and hotels! Lodging in Lahaul

Tourists mostly spend the night in Keylong, Jispa, Sissu, and Udaipur in the valley There are dozens of hostels, homestays, guesthouses, and hotels in the area. In case you want to go camping, you'll find several options between Sissu and Darcha. There are State Tourism Department and PWD bungalows available for alternative lodging options. Book your stay early to avoid high prices.

Activities Things to do in Lahaul

Go camping at Jispa or Sarchu. Explore the valley on a bicycle for a unique experience. Experience the lifestyle and unique culture of local tribals through your homestay hosts. Well-known treks like Hampta pass, Chandratal, Ghepan Ghat, and Yunam peak are all based in the region. Go fossil hunting in Hikkim and Langza. Indulge in stargazing in the valley.