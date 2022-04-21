Lifestyle

Top 5 island wedding destinations in India

Apr 21, 2022

These island destinations will fulfil your dream of having an exotic wedding.

Islands are dreamy places that are serene and romantic. Flying off to one doesn't necessarily have to be for a quiet vacation. How about getting married at one? You don't even need to leave the country as there are some beautiful islands in India that are exotic and promise an unforgettable experience. Here are five island wedding destinations in India.

#1 Havelock Island

Surrounded by turquoise blue waters, clear blue skies, palm trees, and golden sand beaches, Havelock Island is the top choice of several couples looking for a beach wedding. The tropical paradise offers a romantic wedding experience amidst the pleasant weather and soothing sunshine. After the wedding, your guests can visit Elephant Beach and Radhanagar Beach and enjoy some fun water sports there.

#2 Lakshadweep Islands

If you are planning to have a low-key private wedding with a limited number of guests, then Lakshadweep Islands is the perfect choice for you. Located off the coast of Kerala, the stunning islands with pristine beaches and an isolated charm create the perfect ambiance for exchanging vows. You can host your wedding festivities at Bangaram, Minicoy, Agatti, Kavaratti, Kalpeni, or Kadmat Islands.

#3 Diu Island

With pleasing weather, magnificent architecture, and a blend of the fascinating Portuguese culture, Diu Island is the perfect exotic location to plan your beach wedding this summer. Located off the southern coast of Gujarat's Kathiawar peninsula, the beachy sands, soothing waters, and laid-back atmosphere will offer the perfect setting for your dream wedding. Post-wedding, your guests can explore the exotic aura of the place.

#4 Munroe Island

What's better than getting married in God's Own Country, Kerala! Located in the Kollam district of Kerala, Munroe Island is a cluster of eight islands known for its unparalleled beauty that offers a serene backdrop for your wedding functions. You can arrange houseboats for your guests for an authentic experience. Serve food to your guests on coconut leaves for a traditional touch.

#5 Port Blair

Just like Havelock, Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is a great place to tie the knot. You can organize your wedding at a beachside resort and end the day with a party on the beach. Believe it or not, some people have also had an underwater wedding here. If you want something luxurious, arrange an after-party on the yacht.