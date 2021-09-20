Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; weekly cases drop by 15%

Active COVID-19 cases now account for 0.95% of the total caseload.

India on Monday reported over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases with Kerala alone contributing nearly 65% of the fresh infections. Active cases now account for 0.95% of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate stood at 97.72%. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57%, while the weekly rate was 2.07%. India has notably witnessed a 15% decline in weekly cases.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.34 crore; 4.45 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 3,34,78,419 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,45,133. So far, 3,27,15,105 patients have recovered, while 3,18,181 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 30,256 new infections, 43,938 more discharges, and 295 fresh fatalities. 80,85,68,144 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

Trend

Weekly cases drop by 15%; 21% decline in Kerala

Last week, India recorded a 15% drop in COVID-19 cases, with Kerala witnessing a steep 21% decline. The week before, the nation had recorded a 13% drop. Between September 13-19, India reported 2.14 lakh new cases, compared to the 2.51 lakh reported the previous week. In fact, this was the lowest weekly caseload reported in India since the March 8-14 week.

States

Nearly 65% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,413 new COVID-19 cases along with 8,326 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 19,653 new cases and 26,711 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 783 new cases and 1,139 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,697 new cases and 1,594 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,337 new cases and 1,282 recoveries.

Centre

Centre asks states to take in-depth analysis of COVID-19 situation

Separately, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has directed states and union territories to take an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 situation. The Centre also asked the states/UTs to strengthen health infrastructure, stock essential medicines, and augment human resources. There is no room for complacency, Gauba stressed during a recent meeting with the state/UT representatives and called for strict compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behavior.