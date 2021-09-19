Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ new cases; active cases under 1%

India on Sunday reported over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases, out of which, Kerala alone contributed over 60% of the daily infections. The number of active cases has again dipped below 1%, reaching 0.99%, while the recovery rate rose marginally to 97.68%. The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 1.97%. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.04%. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.34 crore; 4.44 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,34,48,163 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,44,838. So far, 3,26,71,167 patients have recovered, while 3,32,158 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 30,773 new infections, 38,945 more discharges, and 309 fresh fatalities. 80,43,72,331 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Nearly 63% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,391 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,841 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 19,352 new cases and 27,266 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 889 new cases and 1,080 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,653 new cases and 1,581 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,174 new cases and 1,309 recoveries.

COVAXIN

WHO to review COVAXIN nod on October 6

The World Health Organization will review the emergency approval to Bharat Biotech's vaccine, COVAXIN, on October 6. According to the draft agenda of the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), Bharat Biotech will give a presentation on COVAXIN's safety and efficacy, risk management plans, and other implementation considerations. The company recently said that it had submitted all data to the WHO.

Covovax

Covovax for kids likely by February: SII CEO

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that the vaccine trials for Covovax are running smoothly and it could be recommended for children by January-February 2022. "But it will have to be only after the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) would think it appropriate to do so," Poonawalla added, further mentioning that children below 12 years are also included in trials.