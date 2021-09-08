Coronavirus: India reports nearly 38K new cases; 369 more dead

The total number of active COVID-19 cases further declined to 1.18%.

India on Wednesday recorded nearly 38,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a daily test positivity rate of 2.16%. The total number of active cases further declined to 1.18% while the recovery rate stood at 97.48%. Kerala continued to account for nearly 70% of all new infections, however, the state's seven-day average tally has seen a dip. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.31 crore; 4.41 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,30,96,718 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,41,411. So far, 3,22,64,051 patients have recovered, while 3,91,256 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 37,875 new infections, 39,114 more discharges, and 369 fresh fatalities. 70,75,43,018 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

68% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,898 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,581 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 25,772 new cases and 27,320 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 851 new cases and 790 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,544 new cases and 1,576 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,178 new cases and 1,266 recoveries.

Vaccine

Cuba allows COVID-19 vaccinations for toddlers

Cuba on Monday became the first country to allow COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as two years old. The country is using home-grown vaccines that have not been recognized by the World Health Organization. The aim is to vaccinate all children before schools reopen. Monday marked the beginning of a new academic year, however, classes have only resumed from home via TV programs.

BRICS

COVID-19 impact on agenda for 13th BRICS Summit

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit virtually. The theme for the summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation, and consensus' where global leaders will also discuss the pandemic. The focus will be on a coordinated effort to beat COVID-19, be it in terms of vaccine exports or facilitating the supply of drug raw materials.