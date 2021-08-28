Delhi government directs schools to vaccinate staff ahead of reopening

Managers of private schools in Delhi have been directed to ensure that their teachers and staff get vaccinated immediately

The Delhi government has directed private aided and unaided schools to vaccinate their teachers and staff ahead of the reopening for Classes 9-12 from September 1. A circular regarding this was issued by the Directorate of Education. "It is the prime concern of Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi to ensure the vaccination of all teachers and staff working in Delhi schools," it read.

Circular

Private schools to make special arrangements at schools/cluster levels

"Therefore, all the HOS/managers of private aided/unaided schools in Delhi, are hereby directed to ensure that their teachers and staff get vaccinated immediately," it read. "In the above context, all the private aided/unaided schools are also advised to facilitate their teachers and staff by making special arrangements for vaccination at schools/cluster levels in consultation and coordination with concerned authorities," the circular said.

Decision

Delhi government had announced reopening of schools, colleges on Friday

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government on Friday announced that schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). A panel set up by the DDMA had earlier this week submitted its report recommending a phase-wise reopening of schools.

Other details

Schools for Classes 6-8 may reopen from September 8: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a final decision was yet to be made regarding junior classes, adding that a call would be taken after analyzing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes in the national capital. However, sources indicated that schools for Classes 6 to 8 may reopen from September 8.