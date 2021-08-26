Delhi schools reopening: Parents divided amid concerns around third wave

An expert committee set up by the DDMA has recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools

Amid concerns of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the coming months, parents are divided over the plan to reopen schools in the national capital. An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September. Here are more details.

Information

Some parents feel no harm in waiting for few weeks

While few believe it's high time the schools are reopened as the learning loss is huge, others feel there is no harm in waiting for few more weeks or a month as experts have been warning of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Risk

The risk is not over yet: Delhi Parents Association President

"The risk isn't over yet. Reopening schools right before October-November during which the third wave has been predicted by experts is not a wise decision," said Aparajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association. "A system for online learning is already in place and extending it for few weeks will not cause any major harm when schools have been closed for so long already," she added.

Plan

There can be blended learning in the beginning: Parent

Deeksha Verma, a mother of a nine-year-old, said, "A flexible plan is a better option. If schools have to be reopened, they should not resume full-time classes. There can be blended learning in the beginning." "We all know several countries are seeing a resurgence in cases and we could be next," she added.

Quote

However, AIPA has been demanding the reopening of schools

The All India Parents Association (AIPA), however, has been demanding the reopening of schools. "What is the justification in indefinitely delaying reopening of schools in Delhi? Like 2020-21, 2021-22 is also becoming zero academic year," AIPA President Ashok Agarwal said.

Pandemic

Physical classes should start in graded manner: MRG School Principal

Several school principals and education experts, however, are in favor of reopening schools. "It has been over 16 months since these institutions have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools should reopen and physical classes should start in a graded manner keeping in mind the well-being of each and every stakeholder," said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.