Delhi schools to reopen from September 1. Check details

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 04:07 pm

Schools in Delhi will reopen in a phased manner from September 1. Check details here.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner from September. Students of Classes 9 to 12 can attend physical classes starting September 1, while students of Classes 6 to 8 can do so from September 8. Schools in the national capital have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details

DDMA held a meeting on Friday

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA on Friday. Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had asked officials to form an expert panel to consider the reopening of schools in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the situation was being monitored. "There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools."

Details

'No one will be forced to attend'

Officials have said that willing parents should have the option of sending their child to school while others can go for online classes. "Students will need parents' permission and no one will be forced to attend," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said today. The proposal to reopen schools had parents and officials divided as many expressed concerns over a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Developments

Schools in Delhi were shut in March 2020 over COVID-19

Schools in Delhi were shut in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown over COVID-19. After partially reopening this February, schools were closed once again in view of the second wave of the pandemic. Currently, students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 are allowed to visit schools with their parents' consent for admission and board exams-related work.

Situation

How is the COVID-19 situation in Delhi?

The decision comes as Delhi has seen a significant improvement in its COVID-19 situation, following a devastating outbreak earlier this year. On Thursday, the city reported 45 fresh cases and a positivity rate of 0.06%, according to the data from the city health department. Notably, no death due to the coronavirus has been registered in Delhi in the past 24 hours.