Delhi records zero COVID-19 deaths, 45 new cases

Kejriwal recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06%, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the sixteenth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

Dates when no COVID-19 deaths were recorded

According to official data, on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, and August 24, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded. On March 2, Delhi reported zero deaths due to the virus and the number of single-day infections stood at 217.

Caution

Chances of third wave of COVID-19 are quite real: Kejriwal

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last several days.

Medical infrastructure

37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients being set up

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday had said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in Delhi. A total of 72,153 tests, including 48,908 RT-PCR tests and 23,245 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Thursday.

Other details

Over 14.12 lakh patients in Delhi recovered from the virus

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,37,595 in the national capital. Over 14.12 lakh patients in Delhi have recovered from the virus. The number of people under home isolation was 107 on Thursday while it was 103 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly decreased to 217 from 219 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.