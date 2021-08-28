Suffering from cardiac trouble due to post-COVID-19 complications: Gehlot

Gehlot had tested positive for the viral infection in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-COVID-19 issues

A day after undergoing angioplasty, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he was unable to go among the people during the past several days as he was suffering from post-COVID-19 health issues. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for the viral infection in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-COVID-19 issues.

Health

I couldn't take proper rest as advised by doctors: Gehlot

Gehlot issued a statement in Jaipur, saying he was working day and night after recovering from COVID-19 and didn't get proper rest. "I couldn't take proper rest as advised by doctors. Due to this, I am having post-COVID-19 problems for so long. This is the reason why in the last several days, I was unable to go among people of the state," he stated.

Opposition

Gehlot had been targeted by Opposition for not meeting people

Gehlot had been targeted by the Opposition for some time for apparently not leaving his residence to meet people. Gehlot further said that he did not have cardiac issues before, and as per doctors, it is a post-COVID-19 effect. He also thanked everybody for wishing him good health. "Doctors say COVID-19 has varied effects on people," the Chief Minister said in the statement.

COVID-19

Both COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 should be taken seriously: Gehlot

"COVID-19 affects organs like the heart, brain, kidney, liver etc. Even after recovering from it, problems like headache, exhaustion and breathlessness persist, and so both COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 should be taken seriously," the Chief Minister added in the statement. He underwent angioplasty, a procedure to open clogged arteries, at a government hospital in Lucknow on Friday.

COVID-19 protocols

Gehlot asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols seriously

Gehlot said he would be under the supervision of doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital for the time being. He asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask, social distancing, and hand washing, seriously, and get themselves vaccinated on time. He urged people to consult a doctor if they have any symptoms after recovering from COVID-19 as even the slightest negligence can be serious.