Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at a government hospital in Jaipur on Friday. There was 90% blockage in one of his coronary arteries and one stent was placed successfully. He is absolutely fine, Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of the SMS Medical College, told reporters. Gehlot had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year, and since then was facing post-COVID-19 effects.
Gehlot had complained of heaviness in chest and neck pain
Dr. Bhandari said Gehlot had complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in the neck following which an ECG (electrocardiography) was conducted and it was normal. "However, we monitored everything very closely and advised him to get a CT angiography done. He agreed and the procedure was done. Since there was 90% blockage, one stent was placed," Dr. Bhandari said.
Gehlot expressed confidence in infrastructure of SMS Hospital: Dr. Bhandari
Dr. Bhandari said, "Gehlot expressed confidence and faith in the team and infrastructure of the SMS Hospital." Gehlot is cheerful, he said, adding that the Chief Minister has been advised to take complete rest for two to three days. He said Gehlot was registered as a common citizen in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) and got the angioplasty done.
Gehlot also tweeted that he would undergo angioplasty
Earlier in the day, Gehlot tweeted he would undergo angioplasty. "Post COVID-19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and Angioplasty will be done," he had tweeted.
Here's what the Chief Minister tweeted
*NGO- Angio— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 27, 2021
Gehlot was accompanied to hospital by Health Minister, other officials
Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries. Gehlot was accompanied to the hospital by state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, MLA Rafiq Khan, and other officials from his office. Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also called Health Minister Sharma and the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot and enquired about his health condition.