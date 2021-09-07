Coronavirus: India reports 31K new cases; recovery rate at 97.48%

The share of active cases of COVID-19 declined marginally to 1.19% from 1.23% Monday.

India on Tuesday reported over 31.000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a further decrease in infections. As the number of fresh recoveries surpassed new cases, the share of active cases declined marginally to 1.19% from 1.23% Monday. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.05%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.56%. In the past 24 hours, 1.13 crore vaccine doses were also administered.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.3 crore; 4.41 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,30,58,843 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,41,042. So far, 3,22,24,937 patients have recovered, while 3,92,864 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 31,222 new infections, 42,942 more discharges, and 290 fresh fatalities. 69,90,62,776 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

63% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 3,626 new COVID-19 cases along with 5,988 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 19,688 new cases and 28,561 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 973 new cases and 1,071 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,556 new cases and 1,564 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 739 new cases and 1,333 recoveries.

Reopening schools

Experts' body recommends reopening schools

A consortium of public health experts has recommended reopening schools across the country, arguing that the resumption of academic activities outweighs the risk of transmission among children, a group that is yet to be vaccinated. The Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) has reportedly shared its recommendations with the Union Health Ministry, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and NITI Aayog.

Genome sequencing

Government refutes decline in genome sequencing

Amid reports alleging a decline in genome sequencing efforts in India, the government released data on the number of samples sequenced every month. Sequences analyzed in the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology (IGIB) are as per the collection date of samples, the government said, adding that the same does not indicate that the number of samples sequenced in a particular month.