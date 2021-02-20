-
Spike in daily COVID-19 cases recorded in five states: CentreLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 11:49 pm
The Centre on Saturday revealed that five states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, have been witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases.
Moreover, the country recorded 101 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, and these five states alone accounted for 78.22% of the total deaths. Of these states, Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths at 44.
Authorities in Maharashtra attribute rise to laxity in safety measures
"In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases have been reported in the state," the Centre stated.
Meanwhile, authorities in Maharashtra attributed the spike to laxity in implementing safety measures, especially after local trains began operating.
Punjab has also shown a sudden spike: Centre
"Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours," read a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.
Marshals to be hired in Mumbai to enforce face masks
Earlier on Thursday, authorities in Maharashtra announced strict measures in Mumbai as well as Amravati and Yavatmal, among other districts.
Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also said that those who fail to follow rules for home isolation, weddings, and public gatherings would be prosecuted.
Also, 300 marshals will be deployed to take action against passengers traveling on suburban rail services without face masks.
Kerala recorded the second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases
As mentioned, Maharashtra registered the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases at 6,112, while Kerala saw as many as 4,505 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
While Punjab reported 383 new cases of coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh witnessed 297 cases in the last 24 hours.
On the other hand, Chhattisgarh registered 259 new cases in the same period.
The need for strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behavior
In its statement, the Health Ministry stressed the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behavior to contain the spread of coronavirus. "This is essential for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease," it stated.
No COVID-19 related deaths in 18 states, Union Territories
Meanwhile, on a positive note, no COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in 18 states and Union Territories, according to the Health Ministry.
The list includes Telangana, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.