Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday reserved its order for Tuesday on the bail plea filed by climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the online toolkit shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg regarding the ongoing farmers' protest. During the hearing, the Delhi Police opposed her bail application, claiming she was tampering with evidence. Here's more.

Details Online toolkit merely a resource document, Ravi tells court

While moving her bail application, Ravi told the court the online toolkit the Delhi Police cited to accuse three people of sedition was only a "resource document." She further said the document did not "sow disaffection." Ravi also told the court that she was a climate activist and her causes were environment and agriculture, and not the Khalistan movement as she's being accused of.

Statement I have no connection with the Khalistan movement: Ravi

"I am 22, from Karnataka. I have no connection with the Khalistan movement, whatsoever," Ravi said during the hearing in the Patiala House Court before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana. "There is no single chat or conversation between me and the (banned organization) Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) produced by the Delhi Police," added the activist from Bengaluru.

Delhi Police Ravi linked to Khalistan-backed Poetic Justice Foundation, claims Delhi Police

However, the Delhi Police vehemently opposed the activist's bail plea claiming that the online toolkit was a gateway to a website that aimed to defame India and its army. The Delhi Police also claimed that Ravi is linked to the Khalistan-backed organization, Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF). After hearing arguments of both sides, the court reserved its order on Ravi's petition for February 23.

Allegations Real plan was to defame India and create unrest: Police

"This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here," claimed the Delhi Police. "Why did Disha Ravi cover her track and delete evidence if she did not commit wrong? (She) was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest," it further alleged.

Evidence Judge asks for evidence linking Ravi to Republic Day violence

When Justice Rana sought evidence linking Ravi to the Republic Day violence, Delhi Police said, "In a conspiracy, not everyone will have the same role. Somebody...influenced by the toolkit may...indulge in violence." Not satisfied with the response, Rana asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju—representing Delhi Police—to show the toolkit's contents that prove direct links. However, Raju said, "Toolkit appeared innocuous. There was more behind it."

No Direct Link? Unless I satisfy my conscience, I don't move ahead: Judge

Responding to Delhi Police's argument that the toolkit contained an external link to a website—that spoke of genocide—Rana asked, "Is there any direct link or we have to make conjectures here?" When police said the conspiracy could be seen based only on circumstantial evidence, Rana asked, "Should I presume...there is no direct link now?" "Unless I satisfy my conscience, I don't move ahead," he added.

Details Ravi was arrested on February 13 in Bengaluru