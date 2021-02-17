Mumbai lawyer and climate activist Nikita Jacob, who is an accused in the "toolkit" case, has been granted three weeks' relief on her transit anticipatory bail plea. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed her plea in connection with an FIR filed against her by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has issued non-bailable warrants against Jacob and fellow accused Shantanu Muluk.

Court Court's order pronounced after perusing order granting relief to Muluk

It was pronounced by Justice PD Naik after perusing the order passed by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay HC, which granted transit bail to Muluk on Tuesday. Jacob's plea argued that she has no religious, political, or financial motive for researching, editing, or circulating communication packs/toolkits for raising awareness, let alone to incite violence and riots, according to Bar and Bench.

Information Trolls, bots have allegedly doxxed Jacob, claims plea

Further, Jacob's plea stated that some trolls and bots are circulating her personal information on social media. It also stated that she discovered on social media that the Delhi Police had booked her seeking to "pin the blame" for the Republic Day violence on her.

Arrest Jacob fears she may be arrested despite co-operating with probe

Jacob has also addressed her fears that she may be arrested due to a political vendetta and media trial, despite co-operating with the investigating machinery. Her house was raided by the Delhi Police on February 11, following which, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her. If arrested, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 and one surety of like amount.

Toolkit Case emerged after Greta Thunberg shared 'toolkit'

On February 4, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared a "toolkit" document on Twitter detailing ways to protest against the three contentious central agricultural laws that have incited the months-long farmers' protest. The document was deleted as it was dated (it referred to the protest on January 26, India's Republic Day, which had descended into violence). Thunberg had then shared an updated document.

Case 'Toolkit indicated copycat execution of conspiracy behind R-Day protest'

On February 4, the Delhi Police filed a case against the creators of the "toolkit," citing the document as proof of an international conspiracy to fuel protests and tarnish India's image. It said the "toolkit" indicated a "copycat execution of a conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence. The police has listed charges of sedition, hatching a criminal conspiracy, and promotion of enmity among groups.

Allegations Jacob edited 'toolkit', says police