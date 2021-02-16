A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed arrested activist Disha Ravi access to her family and a lawyer while she remains in police custody. The court also allowed her access to copies of the FIR filed against her and the remand application. This plea was opposed by the Delhi Police. Ravi has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the farmers' protest "toolkit" document.

Details Ravi allowed 15-minute family time daily in custody

Pankaj Sharma, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court allowed Ravi to speak to her lawyer for 30 minutes and her family for 15 minutes on a daily basis. She has also been allowed access to warm clothes and books. After being arrested from her Bengaluru home, Ravi was reportedly produced in court without a transit remand and a lawyer of her choice.

Information Disha's lawyer deliberately skipped court: Police

On Sunday, Ravi was sent to five-day police custody. The police said her lawyer deliberately skipped court so she would be sent to judicial custody instead. The court then appointed a lawyer from the Delhi Legal Cell to represent her, the police have said.

Background Case emerged after Greta Thunberg shared 'toolkit'

On February 4, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared a "toolkit" document on Twitter detailing ways to protest against the three contentious central agricultural laws that have incited the months-long farmers' protest. The document was deleted as it was dated (it referred to the protest on January 26, India's Republic Day, which had descended into violence). Thunberg then shared an updated document.

Case 'Toolkit indicated copycat execution of conspiracy behind R-Day protest'

On February 4, the Delhi Police filed a case against the creators of the "toolkit," citing the document as proof of an international conspiracy to fuel protests and tarnish India's image. It said the "toolkit" indicated a "copycat execution of a conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence. The police have listed charges of sedition, hatching a criminal conspiracy, and promotion of enmity among groups.

Allegations Ravi edited 'toolkit', says police

The Delhi Police has named Ravi, along with lawyer Nikita Jacob, as editors of the "toolkit," and has named one Shantanu Muluk as its owner. The police have claimed that the document was meant to "spread disaffection against the Indian state" in collaboration with a Canada-based outfit called Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), which it described as a pro-Khalistani group.

Information Accused held Zoom call with PJF founder on January 11

The accused allegedly held a call with PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal on the video conferencing platform Zoom on January 11. The police have approached Zoom for details on the call. Reportedly, the police may also approach WhatsApp for information on the group 'International Farmers' Strike'.

Other developments Non-bailable warrants issued against 2 other accused