Addressing an all-party meeting on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi reiterated the Centre stands by the offer made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to farmers to suspend the three new farm laws for 18 months. He also urged leaders of all political parties to convey the same to their supporters at the meeting held ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Monday. Here's more.

Earlier, during the tenth round of talks between the Centre and farmer representatives, the government proposed to put the farm laws in abeyance for 18 months. However, farmers rejected the offer and demanded a complete repel of the laws. On Saturday, PM Modi said the government is trying to resolve farmers' issues and discussions will be held in the Parliament to end the deadlock.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said we've not reached to consensus but we are giving you (farmers) the offer and you may go and deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi said.

Addressing reporters after the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that whatever was discussed between the farm leaders and Tomar during the 11th round of talks still stands. He also added that the Centre is ready for discussions on various issues that the Opposition wants to discuss, adding those will be taken up in the latter half of the Budget Session.

During the All-Party meet PM @narendramodi assured that GOI is approaching the farmers issue with an open mind. PM said GoI’s stand is same as it was on 22nd- proposal by Agriculture Minister still stands. He reiterated what Tomar Ji said - that he is phone call away for talks. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 30, 2021

"During the all-party meet PM Narendra Modi assured that GoI (Government of India) is approaching the farmers' issue with an open mind," Joshi said. "The PM said GoI's stand is same as it was on January 22 - the proposal by the Agriculture Minister still stands. He (Prime Minister) reiterated what Tomarji said—that he is a phone call away for talks," he added.

