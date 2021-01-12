In a major judgment, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws that are at the core of a massive agitation at Delhi's borders, until further orders. During the hearing, Chief Justice SA Bobde commented that the court is interested in finding a solution to the problem and would form a committee to address the concerns of farmers.

Context Background: Farmers demanded that laws are repealed, Centre held talks

Since November, farmers have been sitting on highways surrounding Delhi, to lodge a protest against three farms laws, passed in mid-September. They believe the reforms would be detrimental to them, although the government has repeatedly said these laws would help in increasing their income. After farmers launched the agitation, the government initiated dialogue. So far, eight rounds of talks have happened but remained inconclusive.

What happened Yesterday, SC said it can put a stay on laws

The matter soon reached the top court with pleas against the laws and agitation being filed. Yesterday, SC lambasted the Centre, saying it wasn't happy with how the issue was handled. It also said it can put a stay on the implementation of laws until a committee submits a report on it. Further, the bench refused to pass directions on ending the protest.

Hearing Court remained firm on forming a committee

During the sought-after hearing today, the bench reiterated it is looking to solve the problem. "We don't want to hear an argument that farmers won't go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you want to agitate indefinitely, you can," CJI Bobde said. SC said it is concerned about the lives and property of people affected due to the agitation.

Question Meanwhile, Salve berated another lawyer for saying negative things

The bench expressed discontent at the absence of lawyer Dushyant Dave, who had yesterday assured to furnish the farmers' view on forming a committee. Harish Salve, who was also present, shared the same emotion on this. He said he doesn't know whom lawyer ML Sharma is representing. "He has filed a petition in person and says negative things," Salve said during the proceedings.

Quote 'Where are Dave, Phoolka, and Gonsalves?'

"Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, who represents 400 farmers' bodies, haven't joined Supreme Court's proceedings today. They were supposed to consult the farmers on the formation of a committee and come back today," Salve pointed out.

Fair play Verdict a win for fair play: Bobde

Salve appealed to the bench that when the order is finally passed, it should also be underlined that the verdict is not a win for anyone. On this, CJI Bobde remarked, "It is a victory for fair play." Separately, lawyer Vikas Singh said farmers need a prominent place, or the agitation would lose meaning. He suggested Ramleela Maidan or the Boat Club area for the same.

