The central state of Madhya Pradesh has been jolted by two rape incidents, both equally horrifying and gut-wrenching. In one case, a 45-year-old widow was gang-raped in the Sidhi district and an iron rod inserted in her private parts. Less than 36 hours after the first crime, a 13-year-old was raped and killed in Khandwa district allegedly by a 45-year-old man.

Series of events Woman lived in shanty, ran shop for livelihood

The first incident occurred on Saturday night. As per reports, the survivor lived in a shanty on a hillock near Hardi village with her two children and a 40-year-old sister. She also ran a small shop to make money. Around 10 pm on the day of the incident, four men approached her, asking for water. When she refused, the accused barged inside her home.

Torture Men raped her, she fainted due to excessive bleeding

After taking turns to rape the victim, they tortured her, inserting an iron rod in her private parts. The woman fainted due to excessive bleeding. Her children were not at home at the time. Later, the woman's sister managed to arrange an auto-rickshaw and took her to the Amiliya police station. From there, the victim was taken to Sidhi District Hospital.

Police action Case registered under relevant sections of IPC, four accused arrested

A police officer said the survivor was taken to a facility in Rewa, as the bleeding continued. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention). On Monday, all four accused were arrested.

Statement A speedy trial will be conducted: Minister Narottam Mishra

Pankaj Kumawat, Superintendent (SP), Sidhi district, said the accused were nabbed after the woman named them. The men and the survivor belonged to the same village. Yesterday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra assured justice will be delivered and added that a speedy trial will be conducted. On the incident, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked for how long will such crimes be tolerated.

Twitter Post 'Ek aur Nirbhaya'

एक और निर्भया!



कब तक सहेंगे नारी पर वार? pic.twitter.com/3vGms3Ggtl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 11, 2021

Another rape Separately, a 13-year-old was raped by grocery shop owner

In another case, a 13-year-old was raped in Jamania village, Khandwa district, yesterday. The victim, a student of class IX, went to a nearby shop to purchase biscuits around 11 am. But the owner of the grocery shop took her to his house and raped her. When the girl resisted, the accused and his wife thrashed her. The couple later strangulated her to death.

What happened Neighbor saw the couple erasing evidence of crime

Hina Dabar, the in-charge of Dhanwad police station, disclosed that the couple stuffed the girl's body into a bag, took it to the roof, and started cleaning bloodstains. Just then, a neighbor spotted them and raised an alarm. The deceased's parents rushed to the house of the accused but he denied having knowledge about her whereabouts. However, her sweater and slippers were found there.

Looking back Accused molested another girl eight years ago, she killed herself