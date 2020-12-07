The central government on Monday issued an advisory ahead of Tuesday's nationwide strike or "Bharat bandh" announced by farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws. In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry urged all states and union territory governments to take extra precautions on Tuesday (December 8) in light of the strike and the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are more details.

Details Ensure no untoward incident takes place: Home Ministry

The Home Ministry said in the advisory that peace and tranquility must be maintained during the strike on Tuesday. It advised states and UTs to take precautionary measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country. States and UTs have also been asked to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines such as physical distancing are strictly followed.

Strike Farmers call for nationwide strike tomorrow

Protesting farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, demanding the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws. In solidarity with the farmers' protest, the strike has been supported by several transport unions, which would impact the supply of essential goods. Several political parties, such as the Indian National Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, have supported calls for a strike.

Protests What are the farmers protesting about?

For months, farmers have protested the laws that were passed in September. The protests intensified in November-end as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a heavy police crackdown. Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations.

Negotiations Talks with government have made no headway