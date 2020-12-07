Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 05:05 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The central government on Monday issued an advisory ahead of Tuesday's nationwide strike or "Bharat bandh" announced by farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws.
In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry urged all states and union territory governments to take extra precautions on Tuesday (December 8) in light of the strike and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are more details.
The Home Ministry said in the advisory that peace and tranquility must be maintained during the strike on Tuesday.
It advised states and UTs to take precautionary measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country.
States and UTs have also been asked to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines such as physical distancing are strictly followed.
Protesting farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, demanding the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws.
In solidarity with the farmers' protest, the strike has been supported by several transport unions, which would impact the supply of essential goods.
Several political parties, such as the Indian National Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, have supported calls for a strike.
For months, farmers have protested the laws that were passed in September.
The protests intensified in November-end as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a heavy police crackdown.
Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations.
The government has held five rounds of talks with farmers to resolve the protests. The next round is scheduled for Wednesday.
The government has agreed to meet some demands, ensuring amendments to the laws. However, the farmers stand firm on their demand for a complete rollback, which is reportedly unlikely.
Meanwhile, the farmers continue their sit-in demonstrations at major inter-state borders of Delhi.
