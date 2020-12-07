Braving the chilly winter, hundreds of farmers have been camping at the Singhu border for days, to protest against three controversial laws. While they have claimed they will not move until the government revokes the reforms, the filthy condition of the protest site is making them sick. Farmers have been getting skin allergies and gastrointestinal disorders, like diarrhea, a TOI report claimed.

Context Background: Protest meant to force government to repeal laws

Carrying warm clothes, and ration for months, farmers have been sitting at the site to force the Centre to repeal the laws, which the government argues will increase their income. Five rounds of talks didn't yield the desired results and another one is scheduled for Wednesday. While the Centre is ready to give written assurance on MSPs, it's not even considering abrogating the laws.

Condition Few toilets at protest site, garbage piles up on street

Unsurprisingly, the protest site has its own set of problems. There aren't many toilets and a lot of garbage is dumped on the street. Though farmers and volunteers clean the garbage every morning, the pile grows larger as the day passes, because a number of langars are organized. Some residents have opened their toilets for farmers, but it's clearly not enough.

Problems Many farmers suffering from skin allergies

Dr. Davinder Kaur, who works with an NGO that has been present at the site for nearly a week, said about 500 patients come daily. "Skin allergies, including itching and fungal infection, are common due to unhygienic conditions and mass gathering. Vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and hyperacidity are other common ailments among the farmers," Dr. Kaur told the daily.

Details Change of place and food also affected their health

Another doctor, Dr. Harmanpreet Singh from Patiala, said skin allergies and fungal infections were spreading because hundreds of farmers have gathered. "Besides, change of place, food, and weather have also affected their health," he said, adding that some complained of body ache because they are sleeping uncomfortably. He said no one complained of coronavirus-linked symptoms, till now.

Deaths Notably, two have died till now, but farmers aren't relenting