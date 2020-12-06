Boxer Vijender Singh (35) on Sunday said that he will return his 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award if the government does not withdraw the three contentious farm laws. The award is notably the highest sporting honor in India. The government is holding talks with the farmers to resolve the intense protests, which are said to be the biggest protests by farmers in several years.

Details Singh joined farmers' protest at Singhu border

On Sunday, the 11th day of the protests, Singh joined the farmers' agitation at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border. At the site, he declared, "If the government does not withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award." Singh said that other athletes from his home state Haryana also wanted to join the protests, but feared getting in trouble.

Quote 'I've had Punjab's roti. I've come as their brother'

Singh, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, said, "I had received training in Punjab and had their roti. Today, when they are here in the cold, I have come as their brother." He added, "Other athletes from Haryana wanted to come, but they have government jobs and would have been in trouble. They say they are with farmers."

Information Punjab CM has backed farmers' protest

Punjab is ruled by the Congress party. State Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has openly supported the protests. Meanwhile, Haryana is ruled by the BJP, the party that leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government that passed the contentious agricultural laws.

Protest Why are the farmers protesting?

For months, farmers have protested the laws that were passed in September. The protests intensified over the past week as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, braving a heavy police crackdown. Farmers fear that by allowing trade outside APMC mandis, the laws will weaken the mandis and they would be deprived of MSPs, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations.

Related news Earlier, ex-Punjab CM had returned Padma Vibhushan in protest

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and five-time former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was the first to return a national honor in solidarity with the farmers' protest. Badal had returned his Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. Thereafter, SAD MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also returned his Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award. SAD had notably quit the ruling NDA in protest in September.

Other developments Protesting farmers call for nationwide shutdown on December 8