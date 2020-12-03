92-year-old Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of Shiromani Akali Dal, returned his Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday, to protest against the three farm laws which have sparked a massive agitation against the Centre. The former Chief Minister of Punjab was given the second-highest civilian honor in 2015. He said the Central government betrayed farmers which led to his decision. Here are more details.

Background Furious at Centre's steps, farmers camped at Delhi's borders

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have arrived at Delhi's borders, demanding the abrogation of three farm laws, which were passed in the Monsoon Session. They have been camping for days now, saying that the government's reforms would prove perilous for their income. But the Centre said these laws will help in increasing their incomes and open newer opportunities.

Alliance In September, SAD quit NDA; Harsimrat also left Modi's cabinet

The Centre's stance on the laws also cost BJP one of its oldest allies. In September, SAD quit NDA, soon after its lone member in the cabinet — Harsimrat Kaur Badal — tendered her resignation. Initially, SAD wasn't as critical of the laws, but when farmers' views grew louder, it openly targeted the Centre. Harsimrat's husband Sukhbir urged all parties to come together.

Quote The bills are deeply injurious: SAD

"The government's decision on the farm Bills is deeply injurious to the interests not only of farmers, but also the khet mazdoor (farm labor), traders, arthiyas (commission agents), and the Dalits who depend on the well-being of agriculture," SAD said at the time.

Details Separately, sportspersons and coaches could also return their awards

Top sportspersons and coaches could also return their awards. They have also planned a march to Delhi on December 5. "They (farmers) have been holding peaceful agitation for several months. But water cannons and teargas shells were used against them," Olympic hockey player and Arjuna awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema said. Meanwhile, the government held talks with farmers today to end the deadlock.

Meeting Today, Singh met Shah, urged to resolve the issue