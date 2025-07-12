Decoding fastest wicket-keepers to complete 1000 Test runs (by innings)

England 's star wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has gone past 1,000 Test runs. As per Cricbuzz, Smith became the joint-fastest batter to accomplish 1,000 Test runs as a designated keeper, having taken 21 innings. Smith achieved the milestone en route to a 51-run knock on Day 2 of the Lord's Test against India on Friday. On this note, let's look at the fastest players to accomplish 1,000 Test runs as keeper-batters.

#1 Jamie Smith - 21 innings Smith, who made his Test debut last year, has emerged as a vital part of the team. He took just 13 Tests and 21 innings to complete 1,000 runs. Overall, he has raced to 1,048 runs as his average of 58.22 is the highest for a player with 1,000-plus Test runs as a designated keeper. The tally includes six fifties and a couple of tons.

#2 Quinton de Kock - 21 innings Smith now shares the top spot with Quinton de Kock, who also took 21 innings to accomplish the mark. The South African international, who bowed out of Test cricket in 2021, finished with 3,250 runs from 52 matches as a keeper-batter at a remarkable average of 40.12. He slammed six hundreds and 22 half-centuries. De Kock has the second-most dismissals by a South African wicket-keeper in Test cricket (232).

#3 Jonny Bairstow - 22 innings In Jonny Bairstow, we have another Englishman on this list as he required 22 innings to get the mark. The veteran, who last played a Test in March 2024, kept wickets in 55 of his 100 Test appearances so far. The dasher compiled 3,387 runs as a keeper at an average of 37.63. The tally includes five centuries and 18 fifties.