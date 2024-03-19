Next Article

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Kings

IPL 2024: What can be PBKS's Playing XI in opener?

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League edition will be underway on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals clash a day later. It would be the first game of the double-header Saturday. The Kings will aim to march forward under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Have a look at their Probable XI for the opener.

Dhawan, Bairstow to open for PBKS

PBKS skipper Dhawan will open the batting alongside Jonny Bairstow. The former has the second-most runs in the cash-rich league (6,617 runs at 35.38). He has slammed at least 300 runs in every season since 2010. His opening partner Bairstow is known for his attacking approach. He can single-handedly tear through the opposition. Bairstow missed the 2023 IPL season.

Other batters in the line-up

Prabhsimran Singh, who opened alongside Dhawan last season, will likely hold the number-three spot. He struck at 150.42 and hammered a ton in 2023. Wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Shashank Singh are next in the batting order. The form of Livingstone, who strikes at a staggering 165.60 in the IPL, would matter for the Kings.

Arshdeep, Rabada will share the new ball

Star pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada will share the new ball for PBKS. The deadly pace combination is one of their major strengths. Sam Curran and Harshal Patel are their other seamers. The duo has the required variations to outfox the batters. While Rahul Chahar would be their frontline spinner, Rishi Dhawan will chip in with his medium-pace.

Who are the all-rounders?

Besides hitting big sixes, Livingstone is also a potent off-spinner. On the other hand, his compatriot Curran knows how to bat across situations in T20 cricket. Rishi and Harshal, the experienced campaigners, can be handy down the batting order.

PBKS's Probable XI for DC match

PBKS's Probable XI for DC match: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Rahul Chahar.