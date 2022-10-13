Sports

England include new faces in 15-member squad for Pakistan Tests

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 13, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

England have announced a 15-member squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have included several new faces in the 15-member squad for a three-match Test series against Pakistan in December. Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks could make their respective debuts in the format. Keaton Jennings has also returned, having last played in 2019. Seamer Stuart Broad will miss the tour as there is no place for opener Alex Lees. Here are the details.

Information Here's the England squad

England squad for Test series in Pakistan: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Duo Key details about Livingstone and Jacks

Livingstone was earlier awarded a full central contract. He has played 12 ODIs and 25 matches in the shortest format for England. Livingstone has played 62 FC matches, scoring 3,069 runs at 38.36. He has seven tons and 15 fifties. Meanwhile, Jacks, who has played two T20Is, will be keen to make an impression. He has 1,790 runs in FC cricket, besides 21 scalps.

Do you know? Jennings makes a return

Jennings last played for England in the longest format back in February 2019. He is rewarded for a fine County Championship season in which he averaged 72. However, he could be the third choice opener behind Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Details Key details of England's squad

Matthew Potts and Craig Overton miss out despite being in England's Test squads across the summer. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have been ignored for the 15-man squad. Veteran pacer Broad asked not to be considered, with the birth of his first child due in November. James Anderson will lead England's attack with Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson giving him company.

Series First overseas tour for England under head coach McCullum

England will be playing their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005. The series begins on December 1 in Rawalpindi. It will be the first overseas tour for England under the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. England have managed six wins from seven Tests this summer. Recently, England toured Pakistan after 17 years for a seven-match T20I series, winning 4-3.