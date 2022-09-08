Sports

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: Who is Yorkshire's Harry Brook?

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 08, 2022, 04:33 pm 3 min read

Brook is set for his Test debut (Source: Twitter/@YorkshireCCC)

Middle-order batter Harry Brook received his maiden Test cap ahead of the third encounter between England and South Africa. The Yorkshire batter replaced Jonny Bairstow, who injured himself on the golf course last week. Brook, 23, has already represented England in four T20 Internationals. He has seven First-class tons to his name in 56 games. Here, we decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brook had earned his maiden Test call-up for the New Zealand series, earlier this year.

However, he could not find a spot in the final XI.

Bairstow's injury presents him an opportunity to exhibit his talent.

The 23-year-old made his international debut in January this year in a T20I against West Indies.

Brook, who averages 16.25 in T20Is, is yet to prove his mettle.

Numbers Brook averages 36.08 in FC cricket

Brook made his First-Class debut for Yorkshire against Pakistan A at Leeds in June 2016. The right-handed batter has scored 3,067 runs from 56 matches at an average of 36.08 in the format. The tally includes seven centuries and 17 fifties. Besides, he has hammered 2,125 runs from 83 T20s at a remarkable strike rate of 149.33. Brook has a ton in T20s too.

Information Brooks averaged 69 in 2021 T20 Blast

Brook rose to prominence in the 2021 T20 Blast season. He finished as Yorkshire's leading run-scorer. Brook slammed 486 runs from 13 T20s at an incredible average of 69.42. He struck at a staggering 149.07 throughout the season.

Technique Brook has a sound technique against seamers

Brook used to bat lower down the order. However, he gained a promotion at number four in 2021, the year wherein he was looked upon as a future England player. Like most England batters, Brook has a sound technique against pacers. He has the propensity to play with a straight bat. Meanwhile, Brook has also added a couple of innovative shots to his arsenal.

Do you know? Brook emerged from Burley-in-Wharfedale club

Brook emerged from the Burley-in-Wharfedale club. Before making his international debut, Brook toured India with the England Under-19 side. He also led the side in 50-over cricket against India at home and overseas.

What next? Brook would face a world-class bowling attack

Brook would want to hog the limelight in the absence of veteran Bairstow. However, he would face a world-class South African pace attack in the form of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen. Moreover, Keshav Maharaj would test Brook's ability to play spin. Brook would look to align with England's baz-ball buzzword, something that has reshaped England's mindset.