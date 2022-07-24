Sports

Katherine Brunt becomes England's highest WT20I wicket-taker: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 24, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Brunt has snapped up 103 wickets across 98 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Senior fast bowler Katherine Brunt has become England's highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. The 37-year-old reached the landmark in the nation's six-wicket win against South Africa Women in the second T20I. She took a solitary wicket of Laura Wolvaardt in the match, breaking the record of pacer Anya Shrubsole. England have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-T20I series.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brunt is an all-time great for England Women in limited-overs cricket.

In career spanning over 17 years, Brunt has maintained her stature as one of the go-to bowlers for England in clutch moments.

To reach significant landmarks at the age of 37 deserves a special mention.

England would be looking to cash in on her form in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Wickets Most WT20I wickets for England

Earlier this month, Brunt had joined Shrubsole as only the second Englishwoman to have breached the 100-wicket mark in 20-overs cricket. Now, the former has the most wickets for England in the format. The likes of Shrubsole (102) Danielle Hazell (85), Jenny Gunn (75), Natalie Sciver (73), and Sophie Ecclestone (71) follow Brunt on the wickets tally.

Tally Where does Brunt rank among bowling greats?

As far as the overall tally is concerned, Brunt is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. West Indies' Anisa Mohammed holds the record for most wickets in WT20Is (125). Australia's Ellyse Perry (115) and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail (112) trail the former. Pakistani off-spinner Nida Dar has the fourth-most tally to her name (106). Brunt left behind Shrubsole in this regard.

Career A look at the international career of Brunt

Brunt has snapped up 103 wickets across 98 T20Is. She averages a stellar 18.70 with a personal best of 4/15. Brunt has affected 170 dismissals in ODIs. That includes five five-wicket hauls. She claimed 51 scalps in whites averaging 21.52. Brunt called time on her Test career last month. She was adjudged the ECB Cricketer of the Year in 2006, 2010, and 2012/13.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

South African openers Anneke Bosch (61) and Lara Goodall (42) shared a century stand after England Women elected to field. However, they suffered a batting collapse thereafter. The English bowlers restricted SA to 148/6 in 20 overs. Sarah Glenn was the pick of their bowlers (two wickets). England Women lost some early wickets, but Natalie Sciver (47) and Amy Jones got them home.