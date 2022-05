Sports

South Africa name T20I squad for India tour: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 17, 2022, 02:01 pm 1 min read

Anrich Nortje last played a T20I against England in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India next month. Skipper Temba Bavuma returns to action with a hostile-looking unit. 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden call-up. Right-arm quick Anrich Nortje, who is currently playing in IPL, has been added to the squad. Pacer Wayne Parnell has made the cut as well. Here's more.

South Africa's squad for T20Is: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Schedule Schedule for the India-South Africa T20I series

June 9: 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi, 7:00 PM IST. June 12: 2nd T20I at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 7:00 PM IST. June 14: 3rd T20I at Dr. Y.S.R ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:00 PM IST. June 17: 4th T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 7:00 PM IST. June 19: 5th T20I at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:00 PM IST.