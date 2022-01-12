Newlands Test: India lose Mayank, Rahul after SA manage 210
The third Test match between South Africa and India is well poised in what has been an even contest so far. Day 2 of the South Africa versus India Test at Newlands saw the hosts get bowled out for 210. SA had resumed the day on 17/1 and conceded a 13-run lead. In response, India (57/2) lead SA by 70 runs.
How did Day 2 pan out?
SA resumed Day 2 on 17/1 and lost two wickets early to be reduced to 45/3. However, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen added a fifty-plus stand. Post that, Petersen and Temba Bavuma added valuable runs as well. India hit back and finished the second session strongly (176/7). They dismissed SA for 210 post tea. In response, SA have claimed two Indian scalps.
Petersen stands out for South Africa
Day 2 saw Petersen stand out for the hosts as he scored a valiant 72-run knock. The youngster played a positive brand of cricket and dispatched anything that was loose. His balance was top-notch and he used his feet well. Petersen impressed largely, sharing two useful partnerships. He hit nine fours in a 166-ball knock. He was finally dismissed by Bumrah.
Bumrah grabs a five-wicket haul
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was excellent in this Test and hardly set a foot wrong. He had dismissed Dean Elgar on Day 1 and bagged four wickets today to complete a five-wicket haul. He bowled 23.3 overs and registered figures worth 5/42. The right-arm pacer has raced to 112 Test wickets at 22.58. He has seven five-wicket hauls, including two versus SA.
India take wickets at crucial junctures
Just when SA were threatening with partnerships starting to blossom, India struck. Umesh Yadav got the key wicket of van der Dussen after lunch to end a 67-run stand. The latter edged a delivery moving away. Post that, Petersen and Bavuma added valuable runs to thwart India. However. Mohammed Shami got Bavuma with a length ball that was dragged back.
India lose two wickets
India lost both their openers to be reduced to 24/2. Kagiso Rabada got Mayank Agarwal for seven. KL Rahul was dismissed by Marco Jansen for a 22-ball 10. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are at the middle and have a crucial Day 3 ahead.