Newlands Test: India lose Mayank, Rahul after SA manage 210

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 09:33 pm 2 min read

SA conceded a 13-run lead (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The third Test match between South Africa and India is well poised in what has been an even contest so far. Day 2 of the South Africa versus India Test at Newlands saw the hosts get bowled out for 210. SA had resumed the day on 17/1 and conceded a 13-run lead. In response, India (57/2) lead SA by 70 runs.

Day 1 How did Day 2 pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

SA resumed Day 2 on 17/1 and lost two wickets early to be reduced to 45/3. However, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen added a fifty-plus stand. Post that, Petersen and Temba Bavuma added valuable runs as well. India hit back and finished the second session strongly (176/7). They dismissed SA for 210 post tea. In response, SA have claimed two Indian scalps.

Petersen Petersen stands out for South Africa

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Day 2 saw Petersen stand out for the hosts as he scored a valiant 72-run knock. The youngster played a positive brand of cricket and dispatched anything that was loose. His balance was top-notch and he used his feet well. Petersen impressed largely, sharing two useful partnerships. He hit nine fours in a 166-ball knock. He was finally dismissed by Bumrah.

Bumrah Bumrah grabs a five-wicket haul

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was excellent in this Test and hardly set a foot wrong. He had dismissed Dean Elgar on Day 1 and bagged four wickets today to complete a five-wicket haul. He bowled 23.3 overs and registered figures worth 5/42. The right-arm pacer has raced to 112 Test wickets at 22.58. He has seven five-wicket hauls, including two versus SA.

Wickets India take wickets at crucial junctures

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Just when SA were threatening with partnerships starting to blossom, India struck. Umesh Yadav got the key wicket of van der Dussen after lunch to end a 67-run stand. The latter edged a delivery moving away. Post that, Petersen and Bavuma added valuable runs to thwart India. However. Mohammed Shami got Bavuma with a length ball that was dragged back.

Information India lose two wickets

India lost both their openers to be reduced to 24/2. Kagiso Rabada got Mayank Agarwal for seven. KL Rahul was dismissed by Marco Jansen for a 22-ball 10. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are at the middle and have a crucial Day 3 ahead.