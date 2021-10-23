ICC T20 World Cup, Australia beat South Africa: Records broken

Australia beat South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup

Australia overcame South Africa in the first Super 12 encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Proteas managed a paltry 118/9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australian bowlers impressed largely. In reply, the Aussies (121/5) got past the target to clinch a crucial victory in Group 1. The match went to the 20th over. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

South Africa were off to a poor start and the trend continued throughout the innings. Aiden Markram's fighting 40-run knock was the saving grace for SA. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/19) was pick of the bowlers. In reply, Australia saw skipper Aaron Finch depart for a duck before normalcy was resumed. Australia got past South Africa's total to get the job done.

Notable bowling feats for Zampa and Starc

Adam Zampa (2/21) was terrific for Australia. He has raced to 54 T20I wickets at 22.94. He has equaled Sohail Tanvir's wickets tally (54). Mitchell Starc (2/32), who now has 53 wickets in T20Is, has seen his tally rise to 17 in the WT20. He has equaled the likes of Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nabi (17 each).

Markram impresses, Finch registers sixth duck in T20Is

Markram hit three fours and a six in his 40-run knock. The middle-order batter is now the 13th player to surpass the 450-run mark for SA (466). Finch, who made zero from five balls, registered his sixth duck in T20Is.

Australia extend their H2H record against SA

Australia have dominated South Africa as far as the head-to-head record is concerned (T20Is). This was the 22nd meeting, with Australia winning 14 of them. Meanwhile, South Africa have managed to win eight games. The two sides have been neck-to-neck in recent times. Australia now have a 3-2 record since November 2018.

Smith surpasses 800 T20I runs

Steve Smith hit a 34-ball 35 for Australia. He now has 829 runs at an average of 27.63. He is now the sixth Aussie player to surpass 800 T20I runs.