IPL: BCCI could introduce 'special picks' for two new franchises

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 08:54 pm

BCCI could allow the two new IPL teams to buy a few players

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could allow the two new IPL teams to buy a few players apart from the auction. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the move is aimed at maintaining a balance between the new and incumbent franchises. Notably, the existing franchises will have an option to retain a few players. Here's more.

Details

A look at the details

The BCCI sources have informed that the two teams will be able to pick a few players among those who have registered for the auction. It is understood that the two franchises will pick some marquee names. The fee structure will be decided by the franchise and the player mutually. More details regarding the process will be announced shortly.

Information

What about the number of special picks?

The number of 'special picks' is yet to be decided. As per Cricbuzz, each of the two franchises can have a maximum of three special picks. The final number will be based on the number of retentions allowed for the existing teams.

Retention

How many players can a franchise retain?

It has been learned that each of the eight existing franchises could be allowed up to four retentions. The players can be retained with a combination of three Indians and one foreigner or maximum three Indians and maximum two foreigners. Meanwhile, the total should not exceeding four. If four players are allowed, the Right to Match (RTM) cards might be scrapped.

Tender

BCCI postpones the sale of Invitation to Tender (ITT)

In another development, the BCCI has postponed the sale of Invitation to Tender (ITT) by 10 days. The deadline has been extended from October 10 to 20. "Pursuant to requests from various interested parties, BCCI has now decided to further extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 20, 2021," the BCCI said in a recent statement.

Teams

Ten teams to feature in IPL 2022

The IPL is set to witness two new teams from the 2022 season. This extends the total IPL franchises to 10. Notably, the 10-team model was operational in the past when Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India were introduced. The last time when over eight franchises featured in the IPL was in 2013. Meanwhile, the BCCI last conducted bidding for new franchises in 2015.