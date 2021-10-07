AUSW vs INDW: Jemimah Rodrigues surpasses 1,000 T20I runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 05:57 pm

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 49* for India

The first T20I between Australia Women and India Women was abandoned due to rain. India were batting on 131/4 in 15.2 overs before rain intervened and play was not possible thereafter. The only positive aspect in the match was the batting of Jemimah Rodrigues, who was unbeaten on 49. With this effort, Jemimah surpassed the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. Here's more.

Openers

Indian openers add 31 runs for the first wicket

The Indian openers started in an aggressive fashion as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 31 runs at a quick pace. Mandhana was the first to depart, scoring 17 from 10 deliveries. She smashed two fours and a six. The young Shafali registered three sixes in a 14-ball 18. However, both these batters departed in quick succession to leave India at 37/2.

India

Jemimah adds vital 50-plus stand alongside Yastika Bhatia

Harmanpreet Kaur hit three fours in a five-ball 12 before perishing as well. India had a good powerplay overs but lost three crucial wickets (55/3). Jemimah remained unfazed and played true to her strengths. She registered a 36-ball 49*, hitting seven fours. She also shared a 51-run stand alongside Yastika Bhatia (15) and another unbeaten 25 with Richa Ghosh (17).

Milestone

1,000 runs for Jemimah in T20Is

Jemimah is now the fourth Indian batter to get past 1,000 runs in T20Is after Mithali Raj (2,364), Harmanpreet (2,266), and Mandhana (1,918). Jemimah has raced to 1,025 runs in T20Is at 27.70. She has a strike rate of 112.14. Jemimah has amassed six half-centuries to date with the best score of 72.

Information

Jemimah's performance against the Aussies

The 21-year-old Jemimah has managed 165 runs against the Aussies in nine T20I matches at an average of 20.62. She surpassed the 100-run mark against them in Australia, besides registering her best score.