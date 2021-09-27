KKR vs DC: Decoding Rahul Tripathi's performance against R Ashwin

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 07:08 pm

Decoding Rahul Tripathi's performance against Ashwin in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on heavyweights Delhi Capitals in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday. For KKR, Rahul Tripathi has batted well this season and holds importance for the Knights. His application against spin bowling could be decisive. For DC, senior spinner R Ashwin will hope to outfox a busy player like Tripathi. Here's more.

Information

IPL: How has Rahul Tripathi fared against R Ashwin?

As per Cricketpedia, right-handed batsman Tripathi has managed to score 11 runs off 17 balls by Ashwin. Meanwhile, the premier off-spinner has dismissed Tripathi on one occasion.

Tripathi

Tripathi's IPL numbers and performance against DC

Tripathi is yet to get the desire runs against DC in the IPL. Against the Capitals, Tripathi has aggregated 109 runs including 10 fours and four sixes off 75 balls in seven matches. He has a strike rate of 145.33. Overall in the IPL, Tripathi has scored 1,294 run in 55 IPL matches. He has a career average of 27.53.

Ashwin

Ashwin's IPL numbers and performance against KKR

In 20 matches against the Knight Riders, Ashwin has grabbed 20 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/16. Overall in the competition, the former CSK, RPS, and Punjab Kings spinner has scalped 140 wickets at 27.78. He has an economy rate of 6.89. Notably, Ashwin is the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He has played 162 matches.

Do you know?

Their performances in IPL 2021

Tripathi is the 10th-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. He has 306 runs at 38.25. Tripathi has smashed two half-centuries with the best score of 74*. Meanwhile, Ashwin has claimed just two wickets this season from seven matches at a costly average of 94.50.