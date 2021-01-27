-
Pant, Ashwin nominated for ICC Player of the Month awardsLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 05:11 pm
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant have been nominated for the newly-introduced Player of the Month awards by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Besides the duo, two other Indians, Mohammed Siraj, and T Natarajan are also in line for the same.
These five players played a key role as India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 Down Under.
Here is more.
Awards
The awards will highlight best performances of the month
On this development, the ICC stated these accolades will recognize the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket throughout the year.
As per the global cricket body, the fans will vote online every month to pick their favorite male and female player based on their performance in international cricket in that month.
Information
Other players nominated for the awards (January edition)
Other players nominated for the month of January are England captain Joe Root, star Australia batsman Steve Smith, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, women's cricketers Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk of South Africa and Nida Dar of Pakistan.