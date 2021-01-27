Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant have been nominated for the newly-introduced Player of the Month awards by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Besides the duo, two other Indians, Mohammed Siraj, and T Natarajan are also in line for the same.

These five players played a key role as India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 Down Under.

